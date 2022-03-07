Ukraine-"Nostos 5": new operation to evacuate 34 people from Odessa - iefimerida.gr

Operation 'Nostos 5' for the evacuation of 34 people, including 25 sailors, from Odessa, Ukraine, to Moldova, started on Monday, according to diplomatic sources.

The operation is coordinated by Consul General, Dimitris Dohtsis.

Two days earlier, the operation "Nostos 4", which involved the removal of 25 people (Greek citizens, their family members, as well as Romanian and Filipino sailors from a Greek-owned ship) from Odessa, was successfully carried out.