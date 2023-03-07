Two doctors suspended for granting sick leave to inspector of Larissa train station after fatal collision - iefimerida.gr

Two doctors who granted a sick leave to the inspecting supervisor of the Larissa train station after a deadly train collision have been suspended, the head of the 5th Health Authority Region Fotis Seretis said on Tuesday.

Seretis told the press after testifying that the two doctors at the General Hospital of Volos in central Greece will also be investigated by health services.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The two doctors signed off on a month-long sick leave for the inspecting supervisor on March 7, after a passenger and a freight train collided near Tempi in central Greece causing the death of 57 people. The stationmaster himself directly responsible for the accident has been detained after testifying before an investigating magistrate.

Seretis said that of the injured passengers hospitalized, 7 people are still in intensive care units in three hospitals.

On Tuesday, PASOK-Movement for Change party leader Nikos Androulakis said that one of the two doctors would be removed from the party's ballot in the Magnesia prefecture, where he was a candidate for the upcoming national elections.