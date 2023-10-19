Two arrested for transporting two kilos of heroin by taxi - iefimerida.gr

Almost two kilos of heroin were seized in a taxi on Thursday.

Both the driver (a Greek national) and the woman (of Albanian origin) were arrested and referred to the special investigator of Thessaloniki, facing criminal charges.

The operation that led to their arrest was carried out on Wednesday afternoon in Chalkidona, outside of Thessaloniki, by police officers of the Veria Narcotics Prosecution Team.

The drugs - according to a Police statement - were found in a bag in the back seat, where the 48-year-old woman was riding.