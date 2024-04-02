Twenty-nine migrants rescued off Gavdos island - iefimerida.gr

A small boat carrying 29 migrants was rescued by the Hellenic Coast Guard south of Gavdos island on Tuesday.

With the help of the Maritime Search and Rescue unit of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, the migrants were collected by a freighter sailing in the area, heading to Paleochora in the southernmost region of Chania.

The migrants were expected to be transferred to a location indicated by the municipality of Chania.

This is the second rescue operation within 24 hours, following the rescue of 74 migrants on Monday in the sea south of Gavdos. The Coast Guard arrested two individuals, aged 23 and 25, on charges of human trafficking illegal entry into the country.