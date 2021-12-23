TV presenter to face criminal charges over posting images of former partners on pornographic sites | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

A first-instance court prosecutor on Thursday pressed criminal charges against television presenter Stathis Panagiotopoulos for posting sexually explicit images of former partners on pornographic sites without their consent. He is to appear before an examining magistrate.

The charges against him concern repeated criminal-degree counts of releasing private information concerning the sexual life of individuals with intent to harm others.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

He is expected to seek a date to prepare his statement to a Thessaloniki examining magistrate and will remain in custody until that time.

Panagiotopoulos was earlier taken to the Thessaloniki Court Building in handcuffs, after spending the night in a police jail. The 58-year-old presenter had voluntarily presented himself to the police on Wednesday after former sexual partners accused him of making images of their private moments public on pornographic websites, while a similar report in the last 24 hours led to a decision for his arrest.