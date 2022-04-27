Turkish F16s fly over islands in the Dodecanese, north Aegean - iefimerida.gr

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter planes on Wednesday flew over the Greek islands of Arkii, Lipsi, Agathonissi, Samos, Fourni and Oinousses.

The Turkish planes flew over Arkii at 10:18 at a height of 27,000 feet, at 10:21 at 26,000 feet and at 10:28 at 22,000 feet, then over Lipsi at 10:19 at 27,000 feet, at 10:22 and 10:24 at 26,000 feet and at 10:26 at 21,000 feet.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

They also flew over Agathonissi at 10:29 at 25,000 feet, over the southeast of Samos at 10:33 at 25,000 feet, over Fourni at 10:37 at 26,000 feet and over Oinousses at 10:43 at 28,000 feet.

The Turkish aircraft were recognised and intercepted by Greek fighter planes in accordance with standard practice and international rules.