Turkish F-16s fly over Kastellorizo and Ro - iefimerida.gr

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter aircraft entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) on Friday without submitting flight plans and infringed Greek airspace at 13:40, the Hellenic National Defence General Staff said.
The Turkish planes flew over the island of Kastellorizo and then the islet of Ro, one minute later, at a height of 24,000 feet.
They were recognised and intercepted by Greek fighter planes, in accordance with international rules and standard practice.
