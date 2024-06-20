Turkey's support for Parthenon Marbles hides high-level understanding - iefimerida.gr

Turkey’s surprise support for Greece's bid to reclaim the Parthenon Marbles from the British Museum, suggests a secret deal, according to officials.

The unexpected alignment came during the 24th UNESCO General Assembly, where Turkey's representative highlighted the absence of a documented Ottoman firman authorising Lord Elgin's removal of the sculptures in the early 19th century.

The lack of a formal permit weakens a key argument of the British Museum, which has long maintained legal ownership of the marbles.

Greece was under Ottoman rule when Elgin removed the sculptures, and their stance rests on the claim that Ottoman approval was necessary. Historically, Ottoman firmans followed strict protocols, including the Sultan's signature and registration in a specific ledger.

While the original text authorising Elgin's actions is missing, the museum relies on an unsigned Italian translation of the document. Even the content of this translation is disputed, as it does not explicitly mention permission to remove and transport the marbles.

Recent information suggests that discussions regarding the marbles may have been underway between Greek and Turkish leadership.

In December 2023, a Turkish delegation led by President Erdogan visited Athens, and cultural ministers from both nations reportedly met.

Sources indicate that Mr. Erdogan expressed support for Greece's repatriation request, though a joint statement was not issued at the time. Discussions apparently continued, with the Greek prime minister being the sole official kept fully informed.

The issue of repatriation gained further momentum in May 2024, when Greece's Minister of Culture attended a cultural collaboration between the two nations in Istanbul.

The development marked a potential shift in the longstanding dispute.

While the path forward remains unclear, Turkey's stance presents a legal challenge to the British Museum's claims and potentially paves the way for further action.

By Katerina Anesti