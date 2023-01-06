Tsipras wishes 'endurance, strength and faith in our forces - iefimerida.gr

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras wished on Friday "endurance, strength and faith in our forces" and "more light" during the celebration of the Epiphany Day at Piraeus.

"An important day for Orthodoxy, an important day for Greek men and women. I wish everyone endurance, strength and faith in our forces and more light, that we need it, especially in the last years because we are walking in the darkness," Tsipras said.

