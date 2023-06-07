Tsipras presents seven key priorities toward a fair society and prosperity in Greece - iefimerida.gr

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras laid out the party's seven key priorities, during an open party event on a fair society at the Rematia theater in the NE Athenian suburb of Chalandri on Wednesday evening.

At the campaign event, titled "Greece 2027: Seven steps to a fair society and prosperity for all" Syriza members Efi Achtsioglou, Dionyssis Temponeras, Euclid Tsakalotos and Alexis Charitsis provided more details on the party's proposed governance policy.

The key priorities are:

Reconstructing the productive and development model for a fair, sustainable and green development Strengthening incomes and shielding their purchasing power Focusing on workers and the right to work Creating a new strong National Health System Strengthening public education Creating safe conditions for all with strong social protection Guaranteeing the right to decent housing, protecting people's primary homes

A vision of Greece in 2027, noted Tsipras, is one of a society with fewer inequalities, "where the wealth produced is higher, and is shared fairly and equally among all."

Lashing out at New Democracy, Tsipras then said that five years after the end of the country's fiscal adjustment programs, the Greek annual per capita income stands at 59% of the European average, "that is, 18 percentage points lower than 2007's percentage of 77%."

At the same, "a staggering 28.2% of Greeks are facing the risk of poverty, a fact that is illustrated in the condition the country's health system," he pointed out, and in so-called investments. Most of New Democracy's "celebrated investments in the last four years concerned privatizations, repurchasing of tourist property assets and purchases of bad loans from private funds," the party leader underlined.

In addition, he said, over the last 16 months Greeks paid 6 billion more in taxes, a result of high indirect taxes.

All these facts show that the country "is no longer on the path of convergence with Europe (…) and this course must be reversed. It is a top national goal to reverse it," Tsipras stressed.