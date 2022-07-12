Tsipras at Peristeri speech: The political change has already begun - iefimerida.gr

The "political change has already begun," claimed SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras during his speech at a public square in the Athens district of Peristeri, on Tuesday evening.

This change, or shift, he added, is "the most objective, irrefutable representation of public sentiment."

Furthermore, he said, "this is the reason why [Prime Minister Kyriakos] Mitsotakis does not dare call for national elections," and is also the reason why "he will not last that much longer [in power]," he stressed.

"Whenever ballots are put up," Tsipras said, "Syriza will be the first party, at the top, and with a clear margin."

Referring back to the national elections in 2019, the main opposition party leader said that he then made a promise on election night, "when a sensational, astounding cycle was closing" with "a not-inconsiderable near-32% [won] at the ballot box", that "the electoral and the social SYRIZA would come to fruition in order to create a large, mass, popular party of the modern Left."

This promise came true, he added, as Syriza "is an entirely new party" after the party's recent 3rd Congress, "much more than merely a bigger party," he said, welcoming the 110,000 new, recently registered party members.

From now on, he noted, "we don't just have new and old members, we only have co-owners in Syriza-Progressive Alliance, with equal rights and obligations, regardless of one's political background."