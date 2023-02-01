Tsipras at Peristeri: The dilemma before the ballot box is 'Democracy or Mitsotakis?' - iefimerida.gr

The dilemma in the upcoming national elections is "Democracy or Mitsotakis", SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras said in an address at the Peristeri municipal stadium in western Athens on Wednesday.

In an all-out attack on the government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Tsipras referred to the defeated motion of censure in Parliament on Friday, saying that his party is "moving the motion of censure from Parliament to the people." He reiterated his call for the dissolution of Parliament and for elections - whose date has not been set yet - to be announced immediately. The 156 deputies of ruling New Democracy (ND) will not provide the answer, which belongs to the millions of Greeks. "They will answer at the ballot box, just as our Constitution demands," he underlined.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The main opposition leader made extensive reference to the issue of wiretapping, called on PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) to join Syriza instead of "facilitating the Mitsotakis regime and being used by it," and presented his party's plans once it comes to power.

On the wiretapping issue, Tsipras said that "democracy was abused in the most cruel way and wiretappings mired public life," threatening national security by wiretapping national defense leaders. "We are not facing a bad government, but a dangerous regime," he asserted, calling surveillance ND's "method of rule."

He also referred to his party's decision on Tuesday to abstain from all voting until national elections, as Syriza "will not legalize an ethically and politically discredited government". Tsipras said yesterday that Syriza would only vote for bills related to blocking far-right candidates from running for Parliament.

Pasok-Kinal

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Referring to Pasok-Kinal, the main opposition leader said "it is a pity they do not want to understand that any differences progressive forces have - whether serious or less serious - are resolved only within a democratic space alone."

Tsipras also cast doubt on the Mitsotakis government's economic achievements, saying that economic stability and a drop in interest rates was "a stability that Syriza's government achieved after great effort." He added that the Greek economy was upgraded four consecutive times by each of the four credit agencies during Syriza's rule, a record the Mitsotakis government "could not even achieve by half."

As to Syriza's plan of rule, the main opposition leader said it will be linked to restoring justice across all sectors. He mentioned as examples nationalizing the Public Power Corporation, in order for electricity prices to fall, and capping wholesale and retail electricity prices.

Syriza plan

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Among the plans Tsipras said his rule would bring were the following: a rise in the minimum wage to 880 euros a month (private sector); a raise in wages by 10% (civil sector); a tax exemption for annual incomes up to 10,000 euros for all employees including freelancers and farmers; immediate hiring of 5,500 permanent health staff; hiring 20,000 permanent primary and secondary school teachers; free graduate school programs; a complete overhaul of the National Intelligence Service and of the Greek police; and collective work agreements for employees in the cultural sector.

The dilemma of "democracy, or Mitsotakis" will have to be resolved by the Greek people themselves, he reiterated. "The answer, believe me, will be overwhelming in the end: the answer will be democracy," he said, asserting that Syriza will achieve "a clean-cut victory" in the national elections.