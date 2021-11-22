Tsipras: PM Mitsotakis unable to meet the people's needs | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Alexis Tsipras speaks at Greek Parliament.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' address in parliament on Monday, in the midst of "a sweeping price hike", proves "Mitsotakis' weakness to essentially meet the needs and the agony for existence of the majority of our compatriots" main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras said speaking to the parliament at an off the agenda debate on the "price hike crisis and the lack of political volition on the part of the government to protect the households and the enterprises".