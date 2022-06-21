Tsipras: Government is proving unable to handle energy & price hikes crises - iefimerida.gr

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras said that Greece "has reached a double impasse" during his address of the party's political secretariat on Tuesday.

Elaborating, the main opposition party leader added that this deadlock comprises firstly "conditions of social crisis that are being formed with the frightening rise of inflation and the shrinking of incomes." Secondly, he said, "there is, for the first time, so much insecurity and so much tension in our relationship with Turkey."

When Mitsotakis visited Istanbul three months ago to meet with Turkish President Erdogan, said Tsipras, "he promised us a calm summer, but two weeks later tensions with Turkey escalated anew."

Tsipras then noted that the government "just as it failed to adequately manage the [coronavirus] health crisis it is now proving incapable of dealing with the energy crisis and with the price hikes."

By "turning a blind eye on profiteering, the government has in fact multiplied the effects of the energy crisis," he stressed, pointing out that "energy inflation is galloping in Greece at 60% while in the rest of Europe it is at 39%."

Finally, Tsipras claimed that the Greek premier was planning to announce snap elections despite his denials, and insisted that Mitsotakis should "announce the September date of elections now."