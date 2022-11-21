 Tsipras: Even today PM Mitsotakis shows no sign of remorse - iefimerida.gr
Tsipras: Even today PM Mitsotakis shows no sign of remorse

Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras in an interview with Larissa's newspaper "Eleftheria" stated that "(Prime Minister Kyriakos) Mitsotakis attempted to set up a regime that gave billions of state money to his party friends".

Tsipras called the prime minister "ruthless and dangerous for the democracy" adding that "he still does not show any remorse."

"What is revealed today is a state of decadence that undermined the democracy and the institutional class and as the time passes, we will come across revelations of unprecedented practices for a European democracy in the 21st century," Tsipras said and called on the people to "take action" and "actively participate in the struggle for political change."

On the Greek-Turkish relations, Tsipras referred to to "lack of strategy" from a government.

"Instead of watching third persons taking decisions on the developments in the eastern Mediterranean, we should take initiatives and extend our territorial waters and open a dialogue with Libya, Egypt and Turkiye for the delimitation of the Exclusive Economic Zone and continental shelf at the Hague. Of course on the condition of Cyprus' participation in order for this actions to become the catalyst for the Cyprus issue," Tsipras said.

