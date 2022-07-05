Tsipras: Difference between the government and Syriza is their dedication to private interests and ours to public ones - iefimerida.gr

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras said the government is "a party of bankruptcy," and he noted that it is responsible for the country's energy and housing crisis, speaking at a party event about the housing situation.

The difference between ruling New Democracy party and Syriza "is their dedication to private interests and our dedication to public interests," he pointed out.

Since August 2018, "when our [then] government managed to free the country from the memoranda, Greece has taken several steps backwards," Tsipras said, and he highlighted that the current government is to blame for rising inflation rates, high power bills and fuel prices, and a general rise in the prices of basic goods and foods.

"In this country," Tsipras said, "monthly salaries last only three weeks, and the phenomenon of energy poverty is returning."

While this situation is unfolding, he added, "the government is just watching the rising rent prices without doing anything about it, and it also applauds the Airbnb rodeo, believing that it is an investment phenomenon which contributes to the Greek economy's growth prospects."

But Syriza, he said, "believes that it is certainly not a sign of development or growth when any financial activity benefits only the few while the broader majority loses out."

"This is called profiteering," Tsipras said, "which is essentially an anti-social phenomenon."