Tsipras: This Christmas the most difficult of the last 10 years for majority of Greeks - iefimerida.gr

Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras visited the high street in the Piraeus district of Korydallos on Friday. He spoke with passers-by and shopowners about the sharp price increases and the high cost of energy, fuel and supermarkets, the resulting drastic reduction of incomes and turnover, the increase of private debt and the hugely increased cost of mortgage and loan repayments, under the looming threat of mass-scale foreclosure auctions of even primary residences.

"This Christmas will be, unfortunately, one of the most difficult in the last 10 years for a majority in Greek society. The hike in prices devastates incomes, households and enterprises are in despair, while at the same time certain big business groups are profiteering. The government gives them the opportunity to make billions in excessive profits while they hand out pin money to the vast majority of the people".

Tsipras explained that his party's programme will not resolve all the problems but it will give society some relief and restore justice. "I wish that this Christmas will be the last that finds the Greek people sunk in the mire of injustice, inequalities, exploitation and corruption and that hope will soon be reborn," he concluded.