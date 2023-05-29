Tsipras chairs SYRIZA's first meeting of new electoral committee - iefimerida.gr

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras chaired the party's first meeting of its new Electoral Committee, held on Monday.

This meeting "is tangible proof that we have heard, we are indeed listening to the Greek people's message, we are receiving it, and we are doing everything we can in order to become better and to change, while in a state of motion," he emphasized.

Following the party's poor electoral performance in the May 21 national elections, Tsipras emphasized that "we are setting the bar high and mobilizing every human resource in order to achieve our great goal, which is the reversal of the political correlations of May 21."

He noted that "we have a historical debt to prevent the prospect of an omnipotent, uncontrolled Right that will come in the near future to impose sweeping changes on the lives of the great social majority."

Concerning the party's imminent launch of a fresh pre-electoral campaign ahead of the June 25 runoff, Tsipras noted that "we will talk about the big issues and about our proposals against price hikes, public health, education, we will talk with greater clarity about how citizens will be able to have a better income."

Fruthermore, he added, "we will have the opportunity to highlight the great political dilemma and the stakes for the next four years, which is how and under what conditions, and who, will manage the 70 billion of the Recovery Fund."