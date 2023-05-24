 Tsipras: Caretaker government should reflect political pluralism - iefimerida.gr
Tsipras: Caretaker government should reflect political pluralism

''The conditions for the formation of a government do not exist. This is apparent from the position and the stance adopted by the parties both before and after the elections," main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras said at the political party leaders' meeting with President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Wednesday, according to party sources.

Tsipras said that the procedures envisaged by the Constitution should be followed regarding the caretaker prime minister. He also noted that it would be good if some consideration was given so that the composition of the caretaker government reflects political pluralism and is not unilateral and for persons with experience to be appointed in the crucial ministries, so they can cope with possible unexpected incidents.

