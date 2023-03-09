Tsipras briefed on recovery of train crash victims at Larissa hospital - iefimerida.gr

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras visited Larissa city's general hospital on Thursday where he was briefed on the recovery of those injured in last week's train crash at Tempi in central Greece.

Earlier in the day, the main opposition party leader attended the funeral of 34-year-old Vaios Vlachos, who was one of 57 people killed in the crash, when a freight and a passenger train collided on February 28. The young man's civil funeral was held at Karditsa's municipal gallery.

