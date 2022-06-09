Tsiaras meets with US Attorney General Garland in Washington - iefimerida.gr

Greek Justice Minister Kostas Tsiaras met with his United States counterpart, Attorney General Merrick Garland, on Thursday.

Tsiaras, the first Greek Justice minister to visit a counterpart in Washington, said they discussed challenges facing national judicial systems, electronic justice strategies applied by Greece and the US, and global judicial collaboration, among others.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

He also had an opportunity to meet with members of the Hellenic Caucus in Congress, and with representatives of diaspora organizations like the American Hellenic Institute and AHEPA.

Before travelling to Washington, the Greek minister met with United Nations General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid at the UN headquarters in New York City. "We discussed policies for prevention and fighting juvenile delinquency, the role of judicial systems, the importance of the strategy for digitizing justice, and current challenges like the climate crisis," Tsiaras said in a tweet.