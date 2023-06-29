Transport ministry orders OSE to thoroughly investigate two intercity train incidents - iefimerida.gr

An order to investigate the causes behind two separate incidents experienced by passengers on the Athens-Thessaloniki railway route was relayed to the Hellenic Railways Organisation (OSE) by the Transport & Infrastructure Ministry on Thursday.

The first incident occured on Wednesday at Larissa railway station, when the transfer of passengers from one train to another en route to Thessaloniki was delayed. The second incident occured on Thursday when a Thessaloniki-Athens train was immobilized inside the 6.5-km long 'Othrys' twin tracks tunnel that runs between Domokos and Lianokladi, central Greece.

Besides the inconvience, the safety of passengers was not at risk during those incidents, noted the ministry in its announcement, as did national railway operator Hellenic Train in its own announcements.

Hellenic Train noted that the first incident happened due to an incomplete coupling of trains, while the second was due to a technical problem that was resolved as soon as was feasible, while reserve locomotives transfered the stuck train out of the tunnel to Lianokladi station.