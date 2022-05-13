TrainOSE: National train schedules change as of May 15 - iefimerida.gr

National and some suburban train schedules will change as of Sunday (May 15), TrainOSE announced on Friday, with different times and frequencies.

As an example, besides the Athens-Thessaloniki route schedule changes, the number of trains running from or to Athens will increase to 7 in either direction, from the current 5. Travel time will be shortened as well, as TrainOSE announced earlier in the week that the new high-speed (ETR) trains will complete the route within 4 hours.

The new trains between the two cities will start at 7:20 am on Sunday. As a promotion for the new trains, tickets will be reduced by 20% for travel between May 15 and June 3, the company said.

In addition, new lines are being introduced: Tithorea-Lianokladi-Lamia-Stylida, and Lianokladi-Lamia, the latter linking with the Athens-Thessaloniki routes. A new TrainOSE bus will also be introduced between Tithorea and Inoi.

Schedules that will remain as is for Kiato-Patras, Kiato-Egio, and the urban train at Patras. No changes will be introduced eiter on the tourist-popular schedules of Diakopto-Kalavrita, Ano Lechonia-Milies, Katakolo-Pyrgos-Olympia.

TrainOSE also notes that the public may sign up on the Telegram instant messaging app ("TrainOSE-Train Information") to get notified of schedules, delays, cancellations, and other information.

For all changes, please check the TrainOSE site (https://www.trainose.gr/, Greek and English), the telephone line 14511 (operating 08:00-20:00 daily, with charges), and ticket booths. Information on ETR schedules is also available at 213 012 1010 (08:00 - 20:00, daily).