 TrainOSE: National train schedules change as of May 15 - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

TrainOSE: National train schedules change as of May 15

ΤΡΑΙΝΟΣΕ
ΤΡΑΙΝΟΣΕ © INTIME NEWS/ΝΤΟΥΝΤΟΥΜΗΣ ΧΡΗΣΤΟΣ/ΑΡΧΕΙΟΥ
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

National and some suburban train schedules will change as of Sunday (May 15), TrainOSE announced on Friday, with different times and frequencies.

As an example, besides the Athens-Thessaloniki route schedule changes, the number of trains running from or to Athens will increase to 7 in either direction, from the current 5. Travel time will be shortened as well, as TrainOSE announced earlier in the week that the new high-speed (ETR) trains will complete the route within 4 hours.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The new trains between the two cities will start at 7:20 am on Sunday. As a promotion for the new trains, tickets will be reduced by 20% for travel between May 15 and June 3, the company said.

In addition, new lines are being introduced: Tithorea-Lianokladi-Lamia-Stylida, and Lianokladi-Lamia, the latter linking with the Athens-Thessaloniki routes. A new TrainOSE bus will also be introduced between Tithorea and Inoi.

Schedules that will remain as is for Kiato-Patras, Kiato-Egio, and the urban train at Patras. No changes will be introduced eiter on the tourist-popular schedules of Diakopto-Kalavrita, Ano Lechonia-Milies, Katakolo-Pyrgos-Olympia.

TrainOSE also notes that the public may sign up on the Telegram instant messaging app ("TrainOSE-Train Information") to get notified of schedules, delays, cancellations, and other information.

For all changes, please check the TrainOSE site (https://www.trainose.gr/, Greek and English), the telephone line 14511 (operating 08:00-20:00 daily, with charges), and ticket booths. Information on ETR schedules is also available at 213 012 1010 (08:00 - 20:00, daily).

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ