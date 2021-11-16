Joint training of Greece, Egypt, the UAE and Cyprus armed forces south of Crete | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

A Passing Exercise (passex), with the participation of personnel and equipment of the armed forces of Egypt, Greece, the United Arab Emirates and Cyprus, was conducted in the sea south and southeast of Crete on Saturday, November 13th.

The joint exercise took place during the coupling of the participating aeronautical forces in the interdisciplinary exercise Greece-Egypt "Medusa".

During passex, according to a Hellenic National Defence General Staff statement, there was an execution of items involving the composition and exchange of tactical images, communications, advanced maneuvers and hydrocarbon mining platform protection exercises.

Also, anti-aircraft warfare exercises were carried out with the participation of four aircraft, two from Greece and two from the United Arab Emirates.

The joint training contributed to the promotion of the level of operational readiness, combat capability and cooperation of the participating forces, as well as to their optimal preparation for the "Medusa" exercise, the announcement added.