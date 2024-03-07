Traffic restrictions expected mid-morning to evening on Friday due to marches, rallies - iefimerida.gr

Traffic restrictions will be introduced in Athens from 11:00 am until evening on Friday, for rallies and events related to the International Women's Day and protests over the private university bill's voting.

Police said that they expected a large turnout of unions, labor centers, and education-related groups as well as of students of all grades, among others.

Car traffic will be restricted and diverted gradually and depending on the marches and protest rallies, with a focus on disturbing circulation as little as possible.

Areas affected include Syntagma and Omonia Squares and major streets like Vassilissis Sofias, Akadimias, and Patission.

Police said updates will be posted in a running banner at https://www.astynomia.gr/ektaktes-kykloforiakes-rythmiseis/sygkentroseis-kinitopoiiseis/.