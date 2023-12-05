Traffic restrictions in central Athens on Thursday, during Erdogan's visit - iefimerida.gr

Traffic restrictions will be introduced in the center of Athens on Thursday for the official visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Greek police announced on Tuesday.

Measures include gradual and temporary restriction of circulation, and a ban on stopping and parking at several sections of central Athens' road network.

The roads affected include the following:

Katechaki, Messoghion, Vassilissis Sofias, Kifissias, Vassileos Konstantinou, Vassilissis Amalias, and Alexandras Avenues, and the streets of Michalakopoulou, Stadiou, Panepistimiou, and Akadimias.

Police will provide alternative routes, while it also called attention to following traffic police directions.