Traffic restrictions in Athens on Sunday for 4th Marathon torch relay promoting organ donation - iefimerida.gr

Traffic restrictions will be in place on Sunday in Athens due to the 4th Marathon Torch Relay "IASON 23," promoting organ donation and transplants. From 08:00 to 14:00, vehicles will face phased, temporary closures in the right lane towards Marathon along the relay route.
Starting Point: Panathenaic Stadium (Kallimarmaro) - Vasilissis Konstantinou Ave - Vasilissis Sofias Ave - Feidippidou - Michalakopoulou - Mesogeion Ave - Marathonos Ave.
Ending Point: Marathon Municipal Stadium.
Traffic police urge drivers to exercise caution along these roads and avenues.
