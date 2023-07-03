Tourism Min. Kefalogianni meets with hotel chamber president, Athens mayor - iefimerida.gr

Newly appointed Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni met on Tuesday with Hellenic Chamber of Hotels president Alexandros Vasilikos, as part of her meetings with tourism agencies.

Deputy Minister Elena Rapti also attended the meeting.

They discussed the need for digitizing the Chamber, the criteria of classifying hotels under the star system, enforcing checks on hotels and Greece's prospects in increasing its share of the international tourism market.

As Kefalogianni noted in social media postings, the outstanding goal of the ministry and the Chamber is the diffusion of tourism revenues to local societies and economies.

The minister also met with Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis to discuss promotion of the city's tourism profile in global metropolitan area rankings, as well as issues relating to Athens residents, Kefalogianni said in her social media posts.