 A total of 4,649 Ukrainian refugees have crossed the greek borders since the start of the war - iefimerida.gr
A total of 4,649 Ukrainian refugees have crossed the greek borders since the start of the war

oukranoi
Ukrainian refugees arrived in Greece from war-torn Ukraine / Giannis Panagopoulos / EUROKINISSI
The arrivals of Ukrainian refugees in Greece continue.

The Ministry of Civil Protection announced that in the last 24 hours (6/3/2022) 869 Ukrainian refugees entered Greece, of which 285 were minors.

Specifically:

From Promachonas: 757

From Evzonoi: 8

From the other land borders: 24=3

65 people arrived at the "Eleftherios Venizelos" airport and 16 at the "Makedonia" airport.

A total of 4,649 Ukrainian refugees have crossed the border since the start of the war, of whom 1.431 are minors.

