A total of 4,649 Ukrainian refugees have crossed the greek borders since the start of the war - iefimerida.gr

The arrivals of Ukrainian refugees in Greece continue.
The Ministry of Civil Protection announced that in the last 24 hours (6/3/2022) 869 Ukrainian refugees entered Greece, of which 285 were minors.
Specifically:
From Promachonas: 757
From Evzonoi: 8
From the other land borders: 24=3
65 people arrived at the "Eleftherios Venizelos" airport and 16 at the "Makedonia" airport.
A total of 4,649 Ukrainian refugees have crossed the border since the start of the war, of whom 1.431 are minors.
