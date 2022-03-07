A total of 4,649 Ukrainian refugees have crossed the greek borders since the start of the war - iefimerida.gr

The arrivals of Ukrainian refugees in Greece continue.

The Ministry of Civil Protection announced that in the last 24 hours (6/3/2022) 869 Ukrainian refugees entered Greece, of which 285 were minors.

Specifically:

From Promachonas: 757

From Evzonoi: 8

From the other land borders: 24=3

65 people arrived at the "Eleftherios Venizelos" airport and 16 at the "Makedonia" airport.

A total of 4,649 Ukrainian refugees have crossed the border since the start of the war, of whom 1.431 are minors.