Three investors show interest in new gov't offices & public park project in Dafni-Imittos - iefimerida.gr

Three investment schemes expressed strong interest in the tender for the development of the 'Andreas Lentakis' Governmental Park, worth 421 million euros (plus VAT), that will include government services and a public park, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Funds (HRDF) announced on Friday.

In alphabetical (English) order, the three are:

BODY OF PERSONS 'AVAX SA - AKTOR CONCESSIONS SA' BODY OF PERSONS 'METLEN - INTRAKAT' GEK TERNA SA

Phase I of the tender will be completed with the assessment of the bids and the selection of candidates who will move to Phase II.

The project will be carried out through a public-private partnership (PPP), and the concessionaire will build, fund, maintain, and operate the new administrative complex of buildings and the urban park for 30 years. The Governmental Park covers 15.4 hectares (154 stremmas) and will include an administrative office complex in the old facilities of EVO-PYRKAL, while the large urban park will serve as a 'green lung' (source of oxygen) for the greater region of the Dafni-Imittos Municipality, in Attica Region.

According to HRADF, the project is one of the largest PPP projects ever tendered in Greece, and an emblematic investment with multiple benefits, as it will concentrate all dispersed services in one space, saving the state expenditures and upgrading the city residents' lives.

Alternate National Economy & Finance Minister Nikos Papathanassis said that once completed it will be "an urban landscaping project of great value," improving the environmental imprint of Athens, upgrading the life and daily lives of residents in the Dafni-Imittos municipality, creating more free public space in the area. It will also "signify a new era in the way public administration operates, as it foresees that it will house the collected services of nine ministries and other organizations in new and existing buildings," he underlined.

Managing Director and Head of HRADF's Project Preparation Facility (PPF) Panagiotis Stampoulidis noted that the strong investment interest in the project "proves the confidence the business community has in the Greek economy and the public works funded through PPP on one hand, and the ability of PPF to complete large and complex tenders on the other." He also described the project as "a landmark project that will rationalize public administration's expenditures, upgrade services to public servants, and give birth to a new dynamic economy within Attica's urban network."