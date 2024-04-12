Threat of erosion triggers fresh restoration of ancient Delphi theatre - iefimerida.gr

Ongoing plans to restore the Ancient Theatre of Delphi will intensify, Greece’s culture ministry has announced.

The move follows a decision by the country’s leading archeological council, otherwise known as KAS, to proceed with the restoration of the theatre’s eastern wall.

Studies have so far focused on the wall and the theatre’s surrounding northern slope, which serve as the structure’s main support because of its inclined ground.

The restoration project of the Ancient Theatre of Delphi is being pursued following a cultural development agreement between the Ministry of Culture and the Region of Central Greece.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said the ancient site at Delphi required “constant and continuous care and attention to be shielding against climate change.”

Fault lines also running along the region produce landslides, heightening concerns among experts. They fear additional loads from stormwater can add to the theatre’s erosion, further straining its structur