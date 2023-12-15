Thirty antiquities returned to Greece in New York repatriation ceremony - iefimerida.gr

The return of 30 antiquities to Greece, collectively valued at $3.7 million, was announced on Friday by the Manhattan District Attorney's office in the city of New York.

The pieces were returned to Greek authorities during a repatriation ceremony attended by Greek Consul General Konstantinos Konstantinou, Secretary General of Culture Georgios Didaskalou, and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Assistant Special Agent in Charge Thomas Acocella.

Nineteen of the pieces were voluntarily surrendered from New York gallery owner Michael Ward, while three of the pieces were seized from British art dealer Robin Symes.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos, Chief of the Antiquities Trafficking Unit & Senior Trial Counsel, supervised the investigations, among others, while investigative support was provided by Elena Vlachogianni and Vasiliki Papageorgiou of the Department of Documentation & Protection of Cultural Goods of Greece’s Ministry of Culture.

"Cultural heritage is an integral part of our identity as people and nations. It is therefore essential and nowadays crucial to protect and preserve cultural heritage for future generations. I express my gratitude for the ongoing and fruitful cooperation with the New York District Attorney’s Office, and for the return of the 30 antiquities to Greece,” said Greek Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni.

Some of the key pieces being returned include:

