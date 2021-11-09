The Thessaloniki International Film Festival: Antonio Banderas, Sylvester Stallone and L.A. film producers drawn to Salonica | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Antonio Banderas, Sylvester Stallone, the international Hollywood stars, shooting in Salonica.

The ITFF turned lights on to the public, housing a huge number of distinguished guests, lovely rounds of films and seminars on the go. On November 6, the Film Office of the Region of Central Macedonia was housed at the Limenas Warehouse C, in the Port of Thessaloniki, as part of the Agora Talks of the 62nd Thessaloniki Film Festival. The event was introduced by Orestes Andreadakis, the artistic director of the Festival, as he warmly welcomed the audience and shared feelings of collective destabilisation during the ongoing pandemic.

"It was hard to move through, we are back together now to share what filming in Central Macedonia feels like_to name it that filming in Salonica and the neighbouring country could be the right place, right time, industry for the local and international public, audience, participating professionals and the city market itself. Numerous posts to be addressed, time, he said, to smooth on with the filming industry”.

Mr Tzitzikostas, the Regional Governor of Central Macedonia thanked all those who played a key role in establishing Greece as an ideal destination for film production. In particular, he thanked Mr. Alexandra’s Thanos, Head of Tourism of the Region of Central Macedonia, Mr. Panos Kouanis, President and CEO of the National Centre for Audiovisual Media and Communication (EKOME) who designed the background for the legislation that would allow the Greek state to walk free in film production. He also thanked the general director of the Festival, Ms. Elise Zalandeau, as well as the producer and production manager of Millennium Media, Rob van Norden

All the way from Hollywood to Salonica

Mr.Tzitzikostas, coherently presented the establishment and workings of the Film Office of the Region of Central Macedonia, the very first Film Office to operate in Greece. "We were the first Region in Greece to establish a Film Office. It happened as soon as I heard that Panos Kouanis is redesigning the legislation so as to offer the film industry the opportunity to operate in Greece. The Administratitive Board was set to build a Film Office, so we flew to Hollywood to introduce the Central Macedonia Film Office to all the major Hollywood companies”.

He went on to elaborate on how thrilled he feels seeing Salonica as a worldwide destination of the film industry. He spoke lovingly of the land, the exquisite scenery, high wooded mountains, long lakes, rivers and seashores happily to be filmed all around the four seasons, the mesmerizing city sunset and the friendly, easy going spirit of the people.

Mr.Tzitzikostas, referred to the films that have been shot or are expected to be shot in the region of Central Macedonia this year, namely The Enforcer, starring Antonio Banderas, The Expendables with an excellent cast of actors, and Behind the Haystacks, which was shot in the regional unit of Kilkis. He also stated that there has been a great interest in the production of films in Central Macedonia both from Greek and international companies, inclusive some Bollywood gossiping. He added that the Film Office is active and ready to provide whatever assistance may be needed, plus that the region's potential in film production is expected to increase after the construction of the film studios newly built in the Thermi area, uphill.

Shooting in Salonica

"I met people, shared views and followed meetings with Bollywood producers. Although Hollywood is certainly number one industry around the globe, smaller markets have been becoming interested recently. We are absolutely here to facilitate these people. Whatever it may be: cutting off boring red tape, helping them with the licenses, data, blocked roads, explosives permit by the constabulary establishment, name it, we have made it work. We also discussed with the Millennium Productions people in Hollywood, the possibility of constructing studios in the area of Thessaloniki. They were decided to be located in Thermi, by the slope cityskirts. I'm positive they will be repeatedly attracting a great number of productions in the future."

He pointed out that 2022 is expected to be an generous year for film production. “Central Macedonia is fully to be discovered by film production companies worldwide. We have several particularly interesting films which are discussed, for year 2022. Right after the Christmas we will be certain as to the number of films to be shot. We share very high expectations and are very determined to keep up."



Central Macedonia is located as a film production spot on the world film map

He heartwarmingly saluted the Thessaloniki Film Festival for its contribution to the consolidation of Thessaloniki as a place of culture and cinematic action. "The Film Festival has greatly helped. Thessaloniki is growing to be a very well marked spot on the map of filmmaking all thanks to you, the Film Festival and the Documentary Festival. You have been doing a great job."

Head of Hollywood Millenia Firm interviewed

The floor was taken by the film producer and head of production of Millennium Media, Rob Van Norden, producer of well-known film titles such as Rambo: Last Blood, The Protégé, Jolt, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. The Millennium Media, based in Los Angeles, is one of the oldest independent production companies in the world. It has been active in film production since 1992, and presently works in close collaboration with Nu Boyana Film Studios, Europe's largest state-of-the-art film production company.

As Mr. Van Norden explained, there is a variety of reasons making Salonica so appealing. “Foremost is the people, all the people plus some certain people who made it very easy on us. It is Panos Kouanis, president of EKOME, who laid the table and sliced the loaf for us, and Yiannis Kalafatis, who is currently working on constructing our studios_ not to be housing a single shooting, but to function on a fully professional scale, part of a fully growing industry.

Historic Internationality of Salonica

“Looking forward to an international future merges nicely with Salonica’s international past, it feels like an organic process”Mr. Van Norden concluded.

Why here, why now?

The geographical proximity of Thessaloniki to Bulgaria served the purpose of quickly transporting specialized equipment and stuff. And, as he pointed out, speed is the key with our productions. "It lies close to the head offices in Sofia. Until we were fully organised, we needed a way to move quickly. As an independent production company, we work fast. We work with movie stars and their schedules are busy. We have to be fast."

A very wilful approach

As he pointed out, the most important advantage of Salonica is its people, individual citizens and administrative bodies inclusive_ all so very helpful, so very willing to come up with a solution to any problem that may arise. "It is only true that you need good help in order to make a film. The Film Office, the office of the Regional Governor, the Deputy Minister Stavros Kalafatis, the municipalities, the authorities, all kinds of different groups of people stretching their necks out for us. We are thrilled to be working with so helpful and innovative professionals. Not many cities would have facilitated the making of a film like The Enforcer, so carefully," he said.

“The Film Office of the Region of Central Macedonia is fully supportive throughout the full production period from day one down to theatre lights. Our first stop is the Film Office, that's where one learns how things proceed. The people in the office have been incredibly helpful. They helped us with the red tape - and there is a lot of it in this country. They helped us find shooting locations in Thessaloniki. We have so far worked at Michaniona, Perea, Kalochori."

“Presently we are working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Actors and actresses need visas, residence permits, documents for Covid and so on, and it is of great pleasure to work in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, always to be giving a helping hand. We are shooting with Greek tanks and war machinery. Finding local highly qualified professionals was a challenge. The industry here is small. Working with the University Film School was a big deal. For each area of filmmaking, we got young people eager to dive in and do it right. Experience breeds the master."

“Having shot in Salonica my film The Enfocer, I had well grounded thoughts I should be back with an action film, so here I am now shooting a second film, The Expendables”.

Dimitris Kampas, explained that bureaucracy was an issue that was overcome with the help of the Film Office of the Region of Central Macedonia and EKOME. The next speaker of the evening, the producer of the film Behind the Haystacks, Panos Papachatzis, held the same attitude. The film was the first to be produced with the help of the Region's Film Office. The filmmaker thanked the Film Office for their great support in the production.

"We want to thank the Film Office and Mr. Tzitzikostas. We started early this year, during the pandemic, and part of the shooting was done here in Kilkis, at Central Macedonia.”

An easy-to-use guide

The Film Office presented the Festival’s upcoming activities, their focus on building an easy-to-use guide to the film industry, as well as the development of a scenery library, including a vast number of locations of high interest.

"We are developing an industry guide, inclusive of all companies and individuals directly or indirectly involved in film production. A Location Library, with year-round photo gallery of locations will be made available. Both guides will be ready by the beginning of the year, available in print and online. We invite professionals to get themselves listed_if interested please email data at filmoffice.pkm.gov.gr."

The event was coordinated by Stavroula Geronymaki of the Hellenic Film Commission of the Hellenic Film Centre. S. Geronymaki informed the audience of the training day for the regional Film Offices of the country, organised by the Hellenic Film Commission of the Hellenic Film Centre in collaboration with the European Film Commissions Network (EUFCN), in the framework of the 62nd Thessaloniki Film Festival Market, with the support of the Athens Film Office. The event will take place on November 9, between 10:30 and 16:30, at the Mediterranean Palace Hotel.