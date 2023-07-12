 Thessaloniki court delivers life sentences to 7 of 12 young men involved in brutal murder of sports fan - iefimerida.gr
Thessaloniki court delivers life sentences to 7 of 12 young men involved in brutal murder of sports fan

A court in Thessaloniki delivered life sentences on Wednesday to 7 of 12 young sports fans for the brutal murder of an opposing team fan and the injuring of two of his friends early on February 1, 2022.

During an unprovoked incident after an AEK-PAOK game, 19-year-old Alkis Kampanos was stabbed by a group of young men aged 21-26 who fled as he bled to death.

A mixed jury court also sentenced the remaining 5 defendants to various sentences, of which 20 years need to be served per person.

The court adjourned on Wednesday evening and is expected to convene again to decide on specific sentences following the prosecutor's proposals. No mitigating circumstances were accepted for any of them.

Following the sentencing, Alkis' friends and relatives broke into applause.

