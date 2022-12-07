 Thessaloniki lights its Christmas tree on Aristotelous Square - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Thessaloniki lights its Christmas tree on Aristotelous Square

Θεσσαλονίκη: Φωταγωγήθηκε το επιβλητικό χριστουγεννιάτικο δέντρο στην πλατεία Αριστοτέλους / Φωτογραφία: Intime
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

The Christmas tree in Thessaloniki's main square Aristotelous Square was lit on Wednesday.

Accompanying the lighting of the tree, 18 meters tall, was a concert by singer Petros Iakovidis. Mayor Constantine Zervas expressed season's wishes to the crowd.

In addition to the tree from Taxiarchis on Chalkidiki peninsula, street and neighborhood decorative lights were also turned on.

A total of 50,000 LED lights are on the tree and another 500,000 line the street from Aristotelous Square to Filippou. The city also arranged for fireworks fired from the Gulf of Thermaikos, while the city's Philharmonic Orchestra performed Christmas carols.

