Theodorikakos: Extra strong security measures will be taken for Greek cup final - iefimerida.gr

Extremely strong security measures have been taken for the Greek cup final taking place at the OAKA stadium, Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos said in an interview on Skai television on Monday. These will include personalised tickets, identity checks and the use of 40 security cameras within and outside the stadium, he said.

The minister also referred to police sweeps in the centre of Athens and Thessaloniki to deal with issues such as illegal migration, illicit trade and drug dealing, adding that illegal immigrants will be taken to temporary detention centres and not allowed to circulate freely in the country.

He also reported stepped up traffic police patrols and a crackdown on traffic violations such as driving in emergency lanes, improvised road races and others, noting that police had proceeded to make 73 arrests and suspended driving licences.

He also referred to the campus police forces, noting that they will be completing their training on Tuesday and will start patrols in early June.