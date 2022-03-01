Thanos Plevris arranges to send medical supplies to Ukraine - iefimerida.gr

The Greek Ministry of Health is preparing a consignment of medicines and health equipment for Ukraine.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris and Zoe Rapti spoke on the phone with the Deputy Health Minister of Ukraine, Iryna Mykychak, and the country's Deputy Minister of European Policy, Oleksi Iaremenco, to be briefed on the exact needs they have in medicines, medical equipment, supplies and MoD (mobile dispensing), according to a ministry announcement on Tuesday.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The Ukrainian ministers asked for medicine, surgical equipment, diagnostic tools and equipment for COVID-19. The Greek health ministry will collect and send medicines and healthcare supplies to Ukraine.