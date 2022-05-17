Thanos Plevris: We will wait for the scientists view on the use of face masks - iefimerida.gr

Minister of Health Thanos Plevris spoke about the course of the pandemic, the measures, the masks and the Commission's recommendations.

"We will wait to hear the position of the scientists on Wednesday regarding the issue of face masks as the scientists' committee will also discuss the use of masks after June 1," Health Minister Thanos Plevris said on Tuesday, speaking to SKAI TV.

He said that the pandemic has "not yet uttered its final word" and warned that people should be prepared for a return of pandemic measures in the autumn". As Plevris said, there was a European recommendation that from May 16 the use of masks in aeroplanes should no longer be obligatory but only advised, adding that the specifics would then be up to the individual member-states.

"This will be among the issues discussed at the scientists commitee on Wednesday. You should know that, concerning the use of masks, and since we believe it is a mild measure... [we consider that] masks should stay at least until May 31 and then we can look at exceptions," Plevris said.

"All the above will be discussed at the committee but, as you can understand, it is important for the EU member-states to strive for a common line on this," Plevris concluded.