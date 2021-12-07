Thanos Plevris in Brussels for EU Health Ministers Council meeting | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Health Minister Thanos Plevris, in a statement upon his arrival on Tuesday at the EU Health Ministers meeting in Brussels, said that a discussion will have to be held on when vaccination certificates should expire in order to safeguard the citizens' immunity.

He said that Greece will present the government's new measures regarding citizens over 60 who have not been vaccinated.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

"This is my first EU Health Ministers Council meeting and the issues to be discussed are very important, both regarding the regulation [on the emergency framework regarding medical countermeasures] and the state of play regarding the pandemic," Plevris underlined.