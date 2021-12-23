Thanos Plevris announces additional measures to contain spread of Covid-19 | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Thursday announced new protection measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic after the emergence of the Omicron variant.

In particular, the measures include the cancellation of all festive events by municipalities, the use of masks in all areas, both indoors and outdoors, and additional protection measures for travellers.

He also announced that a double or medical-grade mask must be worn on public transport and in supermarkets, effective immediately, and further restrictive measures will apply after the holidays.

He advised people gathering together over Christmas to self-test as a precaution.

Plevris said the measures will not resemble a universal lockdown but target mostly restrictions of recreational activities, while they will not affect the working of schools. He also referred to plans for a return to greater levels of working remotely.