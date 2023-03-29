Tempi train crash survivor, 21, released from hospital in Thessaloniki - iefimerida.gr

A 21-year-old college student who was hospitalized with severe injuries after the train collision at Tempi, central Greece, was released from 'Papageorgiou' Hospital in Thessaloniki on Wednesday.

The young man and his girlfriend, who were riding in the 6th wagon of the train, had gone to the 2nd compartment for a snack when their passenger train collided with a freight train on February 28. A total of 57 people died in the crash, many of them college students returning to Thessaloniki from Athens.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

According to the hospital, the 21-year-old was in intensive care for several days with burns on 20% of his body. His discharge on Wednesday was issued by the Plastic Surgery Clinic at the hospital. His girlfriend, who also survived, had lighter injuries.