Temperature drop expected on Saturday - iefimerida.gr

After the recent heatwave, temperatures are set to decrease on Saturday. According to the forecast by the Hellenic National Meteorological Service clear weather is expected across Greece.

Winds over the seas will be northward at 4 to 6 Beaufort, locally reaching up to 7 Beaufort in the southeastern Aegean.

Temperatures will continue to drop, temporarily returning to typical levels for this time of year. In mainland areas, temperatures will range from 31 to 33 degrees Celsius, reaching up to 34 degrees Celsius locally in Thessaly. In the islands, temperatures will range from 29 to 32 degrees Celsius.