 Taxi fares to rise, as soon as Gov't Gazette prints them - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Taxi fares to rise, as soon as Gov't Gazette prints them

Ταξί
Φωτογραφία αρχείου: Shutterstock
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Taxi fares will rise, following a decision by Deputy Infrastructure & Transport Minister Michalis Papadopoulos on Friday.

A sampling of the new fares is as follows:

- Minimum charged ride fare: 4 euros

- Starting rate: 1.8 euros (from then on, the fee for regular fare/Tariff 1 is 0.9 euro/km; for night fare between 00:00-05:00/Tariff 2: 1.25 euros/km)

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- Fare between Athens center and international airport, either way: 40 euros on Tariff 1 (55 euros on Tariff 2)

- Fare between Thessaloniki center and international airport, either way: 25 euros on Tariff 1 (35 euros on Tariff 2)

- Additional fee to and from Greek airports: 4 euros (added to main fare). This does not apply to three routes with set fares: from/to "El. Venizelos" Athens International Airport and Athens center, from/to "Makedonia" Thessaloniki International Airport and Thessaloniki center, and to/from "Megas Alexandros" Kavala International Airport and Kavala center

- Waiting taxi once fare begins: 15 euros for 20 minutes

- The fee for baggage exceeding 10 kilos remains at an additional 0.39 euro per overweight piece

The new fares, all of which include a 13% VAT, will go in effect as soon as they are published officially in the Government Gazette.

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ