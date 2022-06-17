Taxi fares to rise, as soon as Gov't Gazette prints them - iefimerida.gr

Taxi fares will rise, following a decision by Deputy Infrastructure & Transport Minister Michalis Papadopoulos on Friday.

A sampling of the new fares is as follows:

- Minimum charged ride fare: 4 euros

- Starting rate: 1.8 euros (from then on, the fee for regular fare/Tariff 1 is 0.9 euro/km; for night fare between 00:00-05:00/Tariff 2: 1.25 euros/km)

- Fare between Athens center and international airport, either way: 40 euros on Tariff 1 (55 euros on Tariff 2)

- Fare between Thessaloniki center and international airport, either way: 25 euros on Tariff 1 (35 euros on Tariff 2)

- Additional fee to and from Greek airports: 4 euros (added to main fare). This does not apply to three routes with set fares: from/to "El. Venizelos" Athens International Airport and Athens center, from/to "Makedonia" Thessaloniki International Airport and Thessaloniki center, and to/from "Megas Alexandros" Kavala International Airport and Kavala center

- Waiting taxi once fare begins: 15 euros for 20 minutes

- The fee for baggage exceeding 10 kilos remains at an additional 0.39 euro per overweight piece

The new fares, all of which include a 13% VAT, will go in effect as soon as they are published officially in the Government Gazette.