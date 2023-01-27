Tax authority to open two revenue collection centers in Thessaloniki by end 2023 - iefimerida.gr

The Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) will open two new major taxation centers in Thessaloniki within 2023, the authority's head Georgios Pitsilis said on Friday.

Speaking at the Money Show 2023 in the northern capital, Pitsilis said one of the centers will focus on tax collection and confirmation and the other will focus on taxation of capital.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

"We are leaving the decentralized model of the tax service as an independent operational unit at very high speeds," Pitsilis said, "(...) and moving to a centralized model to benefit citizens. We started it with tax audits, through the two audit centers inaugurated in Thessaloniki and the four in Attica."

The next ongoing reforms, he said, relate to completing by the end of 2023 the transfer of revenue collection and confirmation processes to a center in Thessaloniki and another in Attica, and the taxation of capital processes - currently spread over 27 tax offices in Attica and 10 in Thessaloniki - to one center in Attica and one in Thessaloniki.

Pitsilis also spoke of ongoing and upcoming electronic services, and said the Authority's cross-operation with other public sector agencies was of seminal importance and "progressing quietly". For example, he said, from 2016 on, the requests for information between the tax authority's systems and the rest of the public systems "probably come to 1.5 billion" by now.

The Money Show was jointly sponsored by the Greek-Italian Chamber of Thessaloniki, the Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce & Industry (EVETh), and the Greek Exporters Association (SEVE).