SYRIZA's two-day central committee assembly meeting begins on Sat. - iefimerida.gr

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance's Central Committee is holding a two-day assembly meeting at a central Athens hotel on Saturday and Sunday.

Proceedings will begin at 10:30 am on Saturday.

All the candidacies of those who wish to run for the party's leadership will be submitted officially during the proceedings, while the commmittee is also expected to approve the roadmap for for the process of electing a new party leader, following Alexis Tsipras' resignation after the June 25 national elections.

The committee is also expected to authorize the party's political secretariat to take decisions concerning the candidacies for the country's upcoming municipal elections in October.