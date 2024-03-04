SYRIZA's Euro-elections campaign to be officially launched next week, sources say - iefimerida.gr

Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance's campaign for the upcoming European elections will be officially launched next week with a big event, during which party leader Stefanos Kasselakis will present SYRIZA's comprehensive European proposal, party sources said on Monday, after a meeting of the Executive Bureau.

The event, which will probably take place on March 12, will mark the start of the main opposition's election campaign.

Sources said that Kasselakis and other party officials will then tour every part of the country.

In the mean time, SYRIZA will focus this week on the battle to prevent the founding of "private universities".

The same sources said the party is also closely monitoring the issue of the postal vote after revelations that New Democracy MEP Anna Michelle Assimakopoulou used the interior ministry's data to contact voters abroad. SYRIZA believes that Interior Minister Niki Kerameus is fully politically responsible for the data leak to the ruling party's MEP and should give answers on how it happened.