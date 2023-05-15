Syriza's electoral victory will lead to gov't of progressive collaboration, says Tsipras in Ioannina - iefimerida.gr

Mentioning his term in government in 2015-19, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras said that his party "governed the country with honesty, handed over 37 billion euros to the state coffers and left society still standing," speaking in Ioannina, western Greece, on Monday evening.

Instead, he noted, the government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis "turned us into a country that has Bulgarian salaries and British prices, a country with degraded democratic institutions, a country where information is silenced and propaganda flourishes."

The policies of New Democracy damaged everyone, he added, including young people, workers and pensioners.

Tsipras expessed his conviction that his main opposition party will be victorious in the upcoming May 21 national elections, and will pave the way for what he called a government of progressive collaboration.