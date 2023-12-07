SYRIZA preparing for a 'reconstruction' congress in February, Kasselakis says - iefimerida.gr

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance discussed the procedure leading to the party’s congress in the third week of February, at a meeting of the Political Secretariat, ahead of the Central Committee meeting on Saturday.
Leader Stefanos Kasselakis, who presided over the assembly, said that February’s main congress “will be one of reconstruction, restarting, and of solidifying the party," according to party sources.
