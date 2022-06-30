SYRIZA: 'Hyper patriot' Georgiadis opened path for granting 'TurkAegean' brand to Turkey - iefimerida.gr

The main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance party, in an announcement on Thursday, strongly attacked Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis over the granting of the "TurkAegean" brand to a Turkish company and called him a "hypocrite" who was now "double exposed".

"Up until yesterday, we knew that the 'TurkAegean - Turkish Aegean' brand was handed to Turkey under his nose without him doing absolutely anything at all. Today, the development ministry employees accuse him of not only being politically responsible but of not giving them orders to act and seek to prevent this development," the party announcement said.

From being a "hyper patriot", the announcement added, Georgiadis had proved himself an "incapable and dangerous minister" who had opened up the path for the delivery to Ankara of the name "TurkAegean - Turkish Aegean".

The announcement concluded by saying that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis should demand Georgiadis' resignation and remove him from government, given his own failure to resign, while suggesting that the prime minister "was supporting Georgiadis because he was afraid of him" and was thus "responsible for the development minister's handling, the fiasco that followed and its consequences".