SYRIZA: French elections results show the magnitude of the political threat to European democracy - iefimerida.gr

"The results of the French elections show the magnitude of the political threat to democracy in Europe, which is the far right," main opposition SYRIZA said on Monday.

"The strong presence of the left party with the extremely high percentage of (French left candidate Jean-Luc) Melenchon, at a time when the candidates of the traditional parties of the Right and the Social Democrats have almost disappeared, is positive news," the main opposition said in a statement on the French election.

It stressed, however, that "it is a pity that the fragmentation of the wider left does not allow it to enter the second round, instead of the far right Le Pen."

SYRIZA underlined that "it is necessary for Lepen to be defeated in the elections" in addition to "the far right as a whole, in Europe."

But it stressed that "this alone was not enough" and that "neoliberal policies in Europe must be defeated, as the rule of neoliberalism exacerbates inequality, social exclusion and insecurity. It feeds the forces of nationalism and the far right."

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance noted that "the progressive forces through cooperation and joint struggles must pave the way for a Europe of justice and solidarity" and concluded: "The EU will either be social and democratic, or it will be dismantled."